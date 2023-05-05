Several Mailboxes Damaged Near Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Authorities in Morrison County are looking for who's responsible for damaging several mailboxes near Royalton.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the incidents happened Thursday night between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Larsen says roughly a dozen mailboxes were either damaged or stolen along Imperial Road and 180th Avenue in Bellevue Township.

Authorities say the mailboxes appeared to have been smashed with a green colored object. A full-size truck with a loud exhaust and after-market lights on the front was seen in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the damaged mailboxes is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

