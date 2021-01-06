Senator Relph Honored on Senate Floor As Session Begins

ST. PAUL -- State Senator Jerry Relph of St. Cloud was honored on the Senate Floor Tuesday on the first day of the new legislative session.

Senator Relph was a great Senator, a true friend, I think people on both sides of the aisle respected how he led as a Senator, and so Mr. President if we could have a moment of silence...

Relph died last month due to complications related to COVID-19. He tested positive in November.

He served one term in the Senate in District 14. He lost a close race for re-election in November to Aric Putnam.