St. Cloud Senator Putnam Urges Trump to Consider Tariffs’ Impact

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Senator Aric Putnam is the chair of the Senate Agriculture, Veterans, Broadband, and Rural Development Committee.

He issued a statement Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump's plan to enact tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Putnam says

Minnesota's agriculture community and our entire economy will be hit hard by the decisions President Trump is making about international trade. The only thing Trump tariffs will do is add even more stress to our farmers, make it even harder for them to succeed economically, and introduce even more uncertainty to their volatile businesses.

Putnam says he's planning to hold a committee hearing on February 17th to listen to farmers and others involved in agriculture about how federal interactions will impact farms and rural communities.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Minnesota Chamber of Commerce loading...

Trump's 10 percent tariff on products from China went into effect on Tuesday. The 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada have been paused for 30 days.

READ RELATED ARTICLES