Semi Driver Hurt in Crash on I-94 In Stearns County

FREEPORT (WJON News) -- The driver of a semi was hurt in a Stearns County Crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Freeport. A car and a semi were both traveling west when they collided.

The semi driver, 50-year-old Gamalier Cordova of Ocala, Florida, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was a 33-year-old man from Philadelphia. He and his passenger were not hurt.

