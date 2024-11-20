Sean V. Zadoo, 60, St. Joseph

February 5, 1964 – November 13, 2024

attachment-Sean Zadoo loading...

We are deeply saddened to announce the departure of Sean Vasudev Zadoo, 60, who passed away at home from natural causes on November 13, 2024. Born in Chicago on February 5, 1964, Sean’s curious spirit and playful wit were hallmarks of his character. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life: a walk in nature, cooking, reading, gardening, and music.

Sean served proudly in the Army, where he met the woman who would be his wife, Joan Marie Fitzgerald, in 1985. After his service, Sean and Joan Marie married and he dedicated his life to his family. They were married for 38 years, having three children; Kate, Joseph and Colleen. Sean worked at Brock White, where his work ethic, humor, and commitment were highly valued.

The Church of Saint Peter was an important aspect of Sean’s life for decades, where he shared his time and talent as a faith formation leader, liturgical minister, choir member, and participated in several theatrical productions. He also shared his love for culinary arts with his family and friends.

Sean is survived by his wife, Joan Marie, daughters Kate (Dennis) and Colleen, siblings Vik (Julie), Krishna, and Elizabeth (Rob). Sean was preceded in death by his son, Joseph, parents Patricia and Vijay, and brother-in-law Tony. His family and friends will miss his warm hugs and the joy he brought into their lives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to children’s charities