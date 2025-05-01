Governor Signs Bill to Protect Commercial Scuba Divers In Lakes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz signed the Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act bill into law on Thursday.

It establishes safety requirements for aquatic plant management companies whose employees use scuba gear.

The bill was proposed following the deaths of Aune and Anderson who drowned while performing lake weed removal using scuba equipment without proper training.

The new law includes additional occupational safety and health requirements for anyone conducting scuba diving at a place of employment.

It requires that any diver be scuba certified, mandates specific equipment for all dives, requires an employer to provide certain equipment upon the request of an employee, necessitates the presence of a standby diver, and requires first aid and CPR training.

