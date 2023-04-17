SCTCC Baseball Update – April 17th, 2023

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONE BASEBALL

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 3 DAKOTA COUNTY BLUE KNIGHTS 2

(Wednesday April 12th)

The Cyclones defeated the Dakota County Blue Knights from Rosemount, with timely hitting, good defense and solid pitching. Righty Cayden Hansen a freshman from Willmar High School started, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Righty Matthew Perry a freshman from Suamico, Wisconsin threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer High School threw the final 2/3 of an earning to earn the save.

The Cyclones offense was led by Peyton Randall a freshman from Rocori High School, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Blaine Fischer a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was credited for a RBI. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin High School earned a walk.

The Blue Knights starting pitcher was Daniel Zang, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Borlik threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Blue Knights offense was led by Nick Friedges, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Justin Roitman went 2-for-3 and Tyler Steimen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Elijah Stifter went 1-for-4. Jackson Krogman and Jordan Hull both went 1-for-3. Colin Gibson earned two walks and he scored a run.

DAKOTA COUNTY BLUE KNIGHTS 9 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 8

(Wednesday April 12th)

The Blue Knights collected three doubles and a home run to lead them over the Cyclones in game two. Drew Molitor started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Sutton threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk and Cole Mahlum threw 2/3 of an innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Knights offense was led on offense by Bailey Kasprowicz, he went

1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Colin Gibson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Friedges went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Elijah Stifter went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Roitman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Caleb Böelter went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Jackson Krogman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher for game two was Righty Cole Fuchs a freshman from Rocori High School threw two innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from Plainview, Minnesota threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Brooks Asche a freshman from MACCRAY High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by third baseman Peyton Randall, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs. Right Fielder Cayden Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Sam Holthaus went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori Hight School, went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Second baseman Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. DH Jake Ince earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kopacz a sophomore from Tony, Wisconsin scored a pair of runs.