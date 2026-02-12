ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team is looking to capture another conference championship this weekend.

The Huskies go into their final meet of the regular season with an overall record of 16-2 and a conference record of 9-0. They are riding an eight-match win streak.

The Huskies' losses this season were to #1-ranked Nebraska-Kearney and #6 Lander.

They travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Saturday to face the #6-ranked University of Wisconsin-Parkside at 2:00 p.m.

NSIC Conference Standings:

#1). SCSU 9-0

#2). Augustana 7-1

#3). Parkside 7-2

#4). Minnesota State - Mankato 7-2

The Huskies have won 18 NSIC Championships, including the past two. They have won 14 of the past 15 titles.

Senior Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie is ranked #11 at 174 pounds. He says when his high school coach reached out to SCSU, he knew he found a home for his college career.

Steve called me within five minutes, and I knew right away. When I came on campus, I saw the room, which was full of banners of national champions. That was it. I knew Steve created champions, and I wanted to come here and become one myself.

Dagel is a general business major. He says he plans to become an insurance salesman after college. He also plans to be an assistant coach.

Senior Tyson Meyer of Glenwood wrestles at 197 pounds. He says the Huskies want to prove they are still the team to beat.

We've got to take momentum and bring it with us into the postseason. It seemed kind of weird sometimes this year, wrestling some of the teams in our conference, which would be ranked above us. It'd be considered an upset when we beat them, but in our eyes, it never really seemed like we were the underdogs.

Meyer is working on his Master's in Business Administration. He wants to be a real estate appraiser when he's done with college.

After Saturday's dual meet, next up for St. Cloud State University will be the Super Region V Championships in Marshall on February 28th.

Earlier this season, SCSU became the first Division II wrestling program in the country to reach 700 wins, and head coach Steve Costanzo reached 300 wins as the head coach at St. Cloud State.