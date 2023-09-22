SCSU Women’s Hockey Starts Season Ranked #13 in the Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in program history the St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team open a season in the national rankings.

The Huskies are #13 in the country in both the USCHO and USA Today/The Rink Live polls. St. Cloud State is one of five WCHA programs featured in the preseason rankings.

Prior to last year, SCSU had only appeared in the USA Today rankings five times and the USCHO poll six times.

SCSU opens the season this weekend hosting Union at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Puck drop Saturday is 3:00 p.m. and Sunday is 1:00 p.m.

The Huskies have played Union just once prior to this weekend. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association begins its 25th season this year. St. Cloud State was among the founding members and has been in the league since its inception in 1999-2000.

