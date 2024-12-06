SCSU wins 2nd Round Match, Advances to Sweet 16

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud volleyball team has advanced to the round of the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Division II tournament.

The Huskies beat their NSIC conference rivals Concorida-St. Paul 3-1 on Friday night in the regional semi-finals.

SCSU dropped the first set and then won the next three sets in a row. St. Cloud State has won all four meetings this season against the number nine team in the nation.

Next up for St. Cloud State is the Central Regional Finals on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall #2 Central Oklahoma.

The Huskies are ranked #2 in the nation and Oklahoma State is ranked #6 in the nation.

The team that wins moves on to the round of the elite eight in the national Division II tournament.