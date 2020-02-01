SCSU Takes Game One Against Miami
After being swept last weekend by Western Michigan University, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team started to get back on track against Miami University on Friday night.
After a scoreless opening period, Miami found the back of the net early in the second. SCSU answered with a goal to tie things up. The battle continued and the teams entered the final period deadlocked at 2-2.
The Huskies put the RedHawks away in the third, netting two goals and shutting out Miami to win it 4-2.
SCSU outshot the RedHawks 35-21 in the win. Zach Okabe, Easton Brodzinski, Jack Poehling, and Micah Miller each scored a goal for the Huskies. David Hrenak made 19 saves and allowed two goals.
The Huskies improve to 9-12-4 and 6-9-0 NCHC. They will look to keep the momentum going when they take their home ice for game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.