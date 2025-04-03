SCSU Hoping for State Money to Demo These Unused Buildings

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system has requested $25 Million from the State Legislature for one time uses. St. Cloud State is pursuing a portion of that money to demo some unused buildings on campus. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says they are hoping to receive enough money to take town 1 to 2 buildings. Dietz explains the cost to remove a building is approximately $3-4 Million with the bulk of the expense coming from asbestos abatement. He says the first building they would remove and turn into green space is the Performing Arts Center in the middle of campus.

College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Dietz indicates it isn't clear what the next building would be but he did mention the Education Building as a possibility. Both are unused academic buildings. The University also has numerous residence halls that are unused which includes both Benton Halls, Sherburne Hall and Stearns Hall.

Dietz says the State Legislature has indicated to him that they shouldn't expect any increase in general appropriation and they may even see a decline in general appropriation at St. Cloud State. He says the possibility of one time uses is still on the legislative agency so he's optimistic it will be approved by the State Legislature during this session. Dietz says the one time money for demolition of buildings and for a new chiller for the Herb Brooks National Hockey are high priorities for them. He'd love to see that money get approved.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, it is available below.