SCSU’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Needs State Help

St. Cloud State University has requested one time dollars from the Minnesota State Legislature for a new chiller at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz says the chiller in the arena has out used its usefulness by about 20 years. He says parts aren't even made for the chiller currently in operation at SCSU. Dietz says if you don't have a chiller, you don't have a hockey rink. He says SCSU has been lobbying for this for quite some time.

Dietz says they are proud of their men's and women's hockey programs and good ice would help guarantee continued success. He says a new chiller would cost about $13 Million. Dietz says the process involves tearing up the ice, removing the old chiller and putting in a new one. He explains it is a year and a half long process.

