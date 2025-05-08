Inside SCSU’s Push For State Funding Amid Tough Budget Times

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system has requested $25 Million from the State Legislature for one time uses. St. Cloud State is pursuing a portion of that money to demo some unused buildings on campus. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He told me today he isn't optimistic that they will receive money from the State to demo buildings or for a new chiller for the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

He says they were hoping to receive enough money to take town 1 to 2 buildings. Dietz explains the cost to remove a building is approximately $3-4 Million with the bulk of the expense coming from asbestos abatement. He says the first building they would remove and turn into green space is the Performing Arts Center in the middle of campus. The Education building would likely be the 2nd building to come down.

Dietz indicates it's a tough budget year for the state. He says he's not anticipating money for the demolition for buildings this year but he acknowledges this isn't a sure thing yet. Dietz says they are hoping for money for a new chiller for the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. He says replacement parts are not even available for the chiller, which would make it difficult to fix. I asked Dietz if he feels the chiller could make it another season. He says "they are crossing their fingers and it's running on fumes, if you will".

St. Cloud State is celebrating the graduation of approximately 1,000 students with ceremonies today and Friday. Dietz says they will have 4 ceremonies today and another 5 Friday. He says they like to have numerous ceremonies to reduce the size of each of them. Dietz calls this exciting times for the University.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, it is available below.