SCSU’s Dietz Ready to Throw at Target Field

It will be St. Cloud State day at Target Field Saturday night when the Twins host the San Francisco Giants. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He'll throw out the first pitch prior to the 6:10pm first pitch.

Dietz explains he hasn't thrown a baseball since he was in his 20s. He is currently in his 70s. Dietz has been practicing throwing with the SCSU baseball team recently in preparation for Saturday's first pitch. He isn't sure if he'll be expected to throw from 60 feet away or closer. Dietz' goal is make sure he gets the ball to the catcher in the air.

The Twins indicate this special "SCSU Day" ticket package includes your ticket to the game plus a limited-edition co-themed SCSU Twins jersey! A portion of each ticket sold through this special ticket package will go back to support the St. Cloud State University Alumni Association.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, it is available below.