SCSU Enrollment and Living on Campus Numbers Up

St. Cloud State fall enrollment numbers are showing an increase of approximately 100 students and are currently sitting at 10,164 for the 30-day count for fall semester. Interim President Larry Dietz and Director of Admissions Michael Hanna joined me on WJON. Dietz says SCSU has seen enrollment counts stable for the past 4 years. He says enrollment numbers include students who are taking college classes while in high school. Dietz explains the good news is that they are stable, they are working hard and are moving in the right direction.

Get our free mobile app

Larry Dietz and Michael Hanna (photo - Jay Caldwell) Larry Dietz and Michael Hanna (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Dietz says about 80% of their students are Minnesota residents and they do recruit heavily in the state. He says the local numbers are important to them but they also have students currently enrolled from 46 different states and 80 different countries. Dietz indicates they are proud of their diversity. He says they have just over 1,000 students living on campus this fall, which is up approximately 100 from last year.

SCSU has seen plenty of success with their fall and winter sports which includes the volleyball team ranked #2 in the nation, the wrestling team is ranked #1, the men's hockey team is ranked #12 and the women's hockey team is ranked #9. Dietz also expects the unranked women's soccer team to receive a bid to the NCAA tournament.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz and Michael Hanna, it is available below.