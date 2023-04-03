SCSU Baseball Splits Doubleheader At Winona

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Sunday April 2nd/Longhrey Field Winona/50 degrees and Sunny)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 12 `WINONA STATE WARRIORS 5

The Huskies did fall behind early, but they did come back with a dozen hits, including five doubles and three home runs. The Huskies put up six big runs in the sixth inning and didn’t look back. Lefty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New Prague High School started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Kole Krier a freshman from Maple Grove High School threw the final inning in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by four players with multi-hit games. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and one double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson a senior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School of Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Pinch Hitter Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from LaCosta Canyon High School of California went 1-for-2 with a home run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School was credited for a RBI. Tate Wallat a junior from Todd Beamer High School of Washington went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty Justin Firpo a senior from Apple Valley High School, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Stanchina gave up one walk and one hit and John Breske threw 1/13 of an inning, he gave up four hits and two runs. Kyle Gendron threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

The Warriors offense was led by Derek Baumgartner, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ryland Wall went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Joshua Hawksford a sophomore form Woodbury High School, went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cooper Kapanke went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mason Trocke a sophomore from Apple Valley High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Kyle Yu went 1-for-4 and Steele Beatty earned a walk.

WINONA WARRIORS 8 ST. CLOND UNIV. HUSKIES 7

(Sunday April 2nd)

The Warriors defeated the Huskies in game two, they put up five big runs in the seventh inning to break a tie three to three game going into the seventh. The Warriors out hit the Huskies 15-12. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty Drew Lingen, a freshman from Rochester John Marshall High School. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chandler Schmidt threw 1/3 of inning in relief and Nevin Wall threw four innings in relief. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Davis Zeutzeus threw one inning in relief and he recorded a strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Derek Baumgartner, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rylan Wall went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Payton Beyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Brinkman went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs. Joshua Hawksford went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cooper Kamphake went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Trocke earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton East High School of Wisconsin, threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Riley Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels threw three innings in relief. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by shortstop Sawyer Smith, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second basemen Sam Riola went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Centerfielder John Nett went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-5 for three RBIs. Lefty fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. DH Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 for a RBI and catcher Drew Bulson earned a pair of walks.

UPCOMING GAMES

Winona State Warriors

Monday April 3 (12:00) At Winona

Tuesday April 4th

Mankato State Univ. Mavericks

At Faber (1:30/3:30) Weather pending