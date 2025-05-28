UPDATE: St. John&#8217;s Prep Student&#8217;s Spelling Bee Journey Ends

UPDATE: St. John’s Prep Student’s Spelling Bee Journey Ends

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The spelling bee run for a St. John's Prep student has come to an end.

8th Grader Emmaline Bushman was eliminated in the semifinals/7th round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday.

The word "oxter" did her in. She incorrectly spelled the word o-c-h-s-t-e-r. Bushman finishes in a tie for 41st place in the 100th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee.  243 kids started the contest on Tuesday, with the finals on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

