UPDATE: St. John’s Prep Student’s Spelling Bee Journey Ends
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The spelling bee run for a St. John's Prep student has come to an end.
8th Grader Emmaline Bushman was eliminated in the semifinals/7th round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday.
The word "oxter" did her in. She incorrectly spelled the word o-c-h-s-t-e-r. Bushman finishes in a tie for 41st place in the 100th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee. 243 kids started the contest on Tuesday, with the finals on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
