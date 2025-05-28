St. Johns Prep Student Battles To Spelling Bee Semifinals
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A St. John's Prep student has advanced to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Eighth grader Emmaline Bushman advanced through four additional rounds on Wednesday and is one of 57 students remaining. She moved out of round 4 by correctly spelling "proscription," advanced to round 6 by defining "quagmire," and moved into the semifinals by spelling "alabaster."
Bushman will take part in the Semifinals on Wednesday night, and should she advance, the finals on Thursday in Washington, D.C. It is the 100th Annual Scripps Spelling Bee.
