Scott J. McCutcheon, 63, Richmond

January 5, 1962 - March 14, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. March 22, 2025, at the American Legion in Maple Lake, MN for Scott J. McCutcheon, age 63, who died March 14th at his home in Richmond, MN.

Scott was born in Hibbing, MN to James and Patricia (McDonald) McCutcheon. Scott was married twice and blessed with four children and nine grandchildren.

Scott was a mechanic by trade but had many hobbies. He recently moved to his dream home on the lake where he enjoyed spending time with his fiancé Chris, beloved dog Coco, and family and friends who stopped by for a visit.