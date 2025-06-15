St. Cloud Industrial Products Rebrands To Scipi Companies
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A fifty-year-old St. Cloud Company is changing its name to better align with its future. St. Cloud Industrial Products, Inc. is rebranding as Scipi Companies to coincide with its 50th anniversary as an employee-owned holding company and better align with its future and growth focus.
CEO and President Matt Gaffy says Scipi is proud of its 50 years as an employee-owned company and believes it sets the company apart from others. Scipi has a number of businesses under its umbrella, including Sunburst Memorials, North Central Bus & North Central Uplifting, Parts Midwest, and Vehicle Personalization of Canada (VPOC).
St. Cloud Industrial Products, now Scipi Companies, was originally founded in 1959.
