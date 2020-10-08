Schools Watching Closely As COVID County Case Rates Rise

UNDATED - Area school districts are watching the 14-day COVID-19 case rates closely as the numbers continue to rise.

According to the numbers updated Thursday Stearns County's positivity rate has risen to 34.75 per 10,000 people. That number means districts in the county are recommended to be a hybrid for elementary with the middle schools and high schools going to distance learning.

The St. Cloud Area School District made the decision to transition to those models Wednesday night.

In Benton County, the positivity rate has increased to 26.14 per 10,000 people which still allows all school buildings to be in a hybrid model.

Sherburne County's positivity rate is at 16.20 per 10,000 people which allows elementary to remain in person, with middle schools and high schools in hybrid.

The numbers for all three counties are the highest they've been since the start of school in early September.