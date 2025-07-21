The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting that there were a couple of thefts of businesses related to lawn care in the Sauk Rapids area last week. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says she's not sure exactly what all was taken. She says they do know a truck was taken and found unoccupied.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

