Update: Sauk Rapids Approves PUD for Feneis Museum [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has approved a Planned Unit Development for a museum at the home of the late Jim Feneis.

The property called "Idle Ridge" is at 920 10th Street Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

James Feneis Charitable Foundation spokeswoman Bonnie Lenzmeier says he bought the property that overlooks Highway 10 about 40 years ago, so he could overlook the east side of St. Cloud because he loved the east side so much.

Before he died in April of 2023 he was very specific that he wanted his home to be turned into a museum.

The building actually has a smaller living space and is mostly made up of a large two-level garage.

The main level of the garage has a couple of cars and a lot of historic signs from all around central Minnesota Like the Herberger's Sign, St. Cloud Glass, and Gold 'N Plump, among hundreds of others.

There's also an indoor car wash on the main level as well as a 1950s-style diner.

The lower level of the garage is where most of the vehicles are kept. The vehicles range from classic cars to pickups, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and scooters.

You'll find his dad's pickup and his mom's car in the collection.

Lenzmeier says they are hoping to have the Jim Feneis Museum open to the public by mid-summer 2025. They plan to be open to the public one day a week. They also want to be available for private tours and corporate events.

They plan to have a website and social media presence up and running as they get closer to opening.

