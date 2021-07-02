Sauk Rapids Man Seriously Hurt in Benton County Crash

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man was seriously hurt in a crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 95 at 180th Avenue south of Foley.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Carter Beckler of Staples was going east while another car driven by 49-year-old Brad Eager of Sauk Rapids was going west.

Troopers say Beckler crossed the center line after swerving to miss a vehicle that was stopped to make a left turn and the two vehicles collided. Distracted driving due to cellphone use is suspected for Beckler, but the investigation is ongoing.

Eager was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Beckler was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

