Garage Condos Planned for Sauk Rapids Industrial Park

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A complex of garage condos are in the works for Sauk Rapids.

On Monday night the city council will be asked to approve a site plan and a request for a fee reduction for the project.

According to city documents, the condos will be in the industrial park next to C&J Awning. The EDA bought that property several years ago for future development purposes.

The project consists of a series of buildings that will have what would be described as car or truck condos. Each condo would be privately owned and privately built out. They will be about 20 feet high allowing a mezzanine to be built in them.

The concept is that people will buy the condos and use them to work on and display their toys, such as cars, trucks, boats, or other vehicles. It will be a gated community open occasionally for the public to drive through. The project will start with one building that will have 10 potential condo units and a clubhouse.

Ultimately, if the project is built out it could have up to 80 condo units.

The project will also require EDA approval.

There is also a request for a fee reduction. With a reduction of the fees to $100,000, the city would be assisting in the amount of $70,000. The Personnel and Finance Committee are comfortable with the request.

