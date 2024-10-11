Sauk Rapids Fire Department Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department hosts their annual open house during Fire Prevention Week.

It will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Children can get free pumpkins for Halloween, goodies, educational materials, and spray water hoses.

Get our free mobile app

The Fire Department demonstrates an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks are on display.

READ RELATED ARTICLES