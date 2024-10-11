Sauk Rapids Fire Department Open House

Sauk Rapids Fire Department Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department hosts their annual open house during Fire Prevention Week.

It will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Children can get free pumpkins for Halloween, goodies, educational materials, and spray water hoses.

The Fire Department demonstrates an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks are on display.

