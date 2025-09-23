Sassy is a big girl. At 62-pounds this 3-year-old is super-friendly.

And yes, she's pretty sassy.

This beautiful mixed breed is house trained and waits by the door when she needs to go out. She's kennel trained and uses her kennel overnight.

Sassy has lots of energy and loves to play catch. She'll sometimes sit for a treat. But she does tend to jump on people, so some obedience traning would help with that. (Tri-County Humane Society staff can suggest some great resources.)

Would Sassy be a good fit for you and your family?

At this point, we know she's good with adults in the household. She hasn't lived around kids, cats or other dogs, so if you're interested in this sweet gal, you'll want to ask staff how to socialize her with other pets or children.

Do you have an active family? Sassy would fit right in! She's pretty energetic and would like daily walks.

She's spayed and chipped and ready to join your family.

If you're interested in meeting Sassy, we can make that happen.

How do you meet this pretty girl?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see her in Kennel Room 2, A.

Are you smitten with Sassy?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on her to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

UPDATE: We profile TCHS shelter animals each week. Simon the adorable grumpy kitten was recently adopted! How cool is that?

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: