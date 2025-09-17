Pets are sooo expressive, aren't they? You learn to read their moods with a look. But sometimes, the learning curve is very easy.

Take Simon, for example.

GRUMPY...BUT LOVABLE

This little guy is 6-months old and weighs just over 4 pounds. He's a domestic shorthair who's neutered and chipped.

But let's face it -- he's kind of a grump.

Just look at that face. As Tri-County Humane Society staffers say "So cute, but he has a grump face. He looks like you just asked him for a ride to the airport."

So. True.

Let's just call it "catitude."

Simon is a fun. He loves to play with strings and wrestle. And staff say he would love a playmate in his next home.

He's only been around kids briefly, but he did fine. Other than his siblings, Simon hasn't been around dogs or other cats, so staff recommend "slow and proper introductions" for both kids and other pets.

Simon's a little guy and staff say he should be fed measured portions of a high-quality cat food to help him maintain an appropriate weight and long-term health. They have recommendations.

Interested in Simon? You should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Simon:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: