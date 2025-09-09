Deli the Husky mixed breed is one energetic gal.

She was a stray -- so the folks at the Tri-County Humane Society don't know a lot about this pretty girl.

They do know this -- Deli loves attention.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Deli loves to be around people and live her best puppy life with regular walks and runs and burning up energy. That said, couch potatoes will not do well with this high-energy gal.

Deli is mostly husky, but probably some shepherd too. She is 9 months old, and is just about fully grown. And with that, she is like a mini husky as she weighs in at around 40 pounds.

Again, she was a stray, so before bringing her into a house with other dogs, cats or kids, the TCHS folks recommend slow and proper introductions.

Does Deli picque your interest?

Good!

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to get to know Deli.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 3, F.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: