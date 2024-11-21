Sartell’s Tackle Cancer Night Raises Over $10,000
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Over $10,000 was raised during Sartell's annual Tackle Cancer Night.
St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and St. Cloud Subaru presented Sartell High School with a check this week from donations raised during the event.
The local businesses teamed up to sponsor Sartell football's annual Tackle Cancer game in October against St. Cloud Tech.
Along with donations from the community, over $10,400 was raised.
The proceeds will support two organizations the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund and TriUnity Foundation.
