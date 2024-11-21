Sartell&#8217;s Tackle Cancer Night Raises Over $10,000

Sartell’s Tackle Cancer Night Raises Over $10,000

photo - Andrew Ritter

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Over $10,000 was raised during Sartell's annual Tackle Cancer Night.

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and St. Cloud Subaru presented Sartell High School with a check this week from donations raised during the event.

The local businesses teamed up to sponsor Sartell football's annual Tackle Cancer game in October against St. Cloud Tech.

Along with donations from the community, over $10,400 was raised.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The proceeds will support two organizations the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund and TriUnity Foundation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON