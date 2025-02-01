Sartell’s One Act Play Supporting Cancer Research With Show

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School students are using their one-act-play as a fundraiser for the foundation the play is based on. The group is performing "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" which is based on the true story of Alexandra Scott.

When Scott was four years old and undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma cancer she asked her parents if she could start a lemonade stand for cancer research By the time she passed away at age 8 she had raised over $1 million dollars for pediatric cancer research. The Sartell One Act play decided to partner their performances with the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and set up their own lemonade stand to raise money for the foundation in lieu of ticket sales.

So far they have raised over $1,800 and are keeping the fundraiser open through Valentine's Day. The students also placed first at the 8AA Section competition with their performance of "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" and are headed to the State Festival for the 2nd year in a row on Thursday. You can use this link to go to the group's fundraising page.

