Sartell One Act Play Stars At State Festival

Kelli Kilmer, Sartell-St. Stephen High School

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen High School One Act Play excelled at the state festival on Friday. They earned a star rating at the 76th One Act Play State Festival by performing, "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."

The festival does not involve direct competition, instead, judges rate the plays in four areas including pace, blocking, costuming, and projection of the play's meaning. Each play is limited to 10 minutes of stage prep and 35 minutes of performance.

Sartell performed in the Class 2-A section and earned their 2nd ever trip to the state festival by winning sectionals on February 1st.

