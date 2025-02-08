Sartell One Act Play Has Strong Showing At State Festival
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen High School One Act Play took part in the State Festival on Friday. The students had a strong showing performing "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" which is based on the true story of Alexandra Scott and her lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
Director Kelli Killmer says the kids performed beautifully and she is incredibly proud of them. The students partnered their performances of "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and set up their own lemonade stand to earn money for the charity raising over $3,000.
Their stand will be open online through Valentine's Day. It was the 2nd year in a row the One Act Play made it to the State Festival.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT
10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to