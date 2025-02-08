Sartell One Act Play Has Strong Showing At State Festival

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen High School One Act Play took part in the State Festival on Friday. The students had a strong showing performing "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" which is based on the true story of Alexandra Scott and her lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

PHOTO courtesy of Kelli Killmer. PHOTO courtesy of Kelli Killmer. loading...

Director Kelli Killmer says the kids performed beautifully and she is incredibly proud of them. The students partnered their performances of "The Amazing Lemonade Girl" with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and set up their own lemonade stand to earn money for the charity raising over $3,000.

Get our free mobile app

Their stand will be open online through Valentine's Day. It was the 2nd year in a row the One Act Play made it to the State Festival.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to