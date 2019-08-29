Sartell Wrapping Up Road Projects [PODCAST]

Sartell is finishing up some road work projects this summer/fall. One of which is the celebration alleyway project and the other bigger project is the east side streets project. Work on the east side streets project has been hampered by large amounts of rain. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzhum joined me on WJON this week. He talked about road work, the new school, the Sartell Community Center transition to community ed, a concert series and their 2020 budget. Listen below.

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzhum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 on WJON. His next appearance is scheduled for September 25.