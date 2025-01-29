Sartell Gearing Up For Major Road Project in 2025

The westside reconstruct project is the major street project that will happen in the city of Sartell starting this spring. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says this has been planned for about a decade and will take place beginning as early as late March. The location for this reconstruct is between River Road and the Sartell football field. Fitzthum explains the work will last throughout the summer and will have a minimal impact on the Sartell Summerfest Parade in June. This is a $16 Million project that will replace the oldest water/sewer lines and roadways in the community. Fitzthum explains this project came in under budget which will allow them an additional $1.5 Million to apply to other roads in the city in 2025.

Sartell Street is one of the oldest streets in the city and runs on the south side of Watab Park. Fitzthum says that street will be re-done and a bike path will be added with lighting. He says the city is excited to get this street repaired this summer.

The city of Sartell secured a $2 Million grant to reconstruct Grizzly Lane. Fitzthum says flooding has really impacted that roadway. He says the plan is to narrow the road to calm the traffic flow and will add sidewalk along that road. Fizthum explains it butts up against 13th Avenue, which is one of the major corridors which leads to Pine Cone Central Park and the ballfields. He says the surplus $1.5 Million from the westside project will go to fix as much of 13th Avenue as possible.

Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell)

The City of Sartell has signed an agreement with an owners rep to market the Mill Site to developers. Fitzthum says 3 different groups came together to market this property and this collaboration of groups doesn't have a specific name at this time. He expects the marketing of the property to start this spring. Fitzthum is hopeful the property will sell to developers in 2025 and a clearer vision will appear a year from now.

