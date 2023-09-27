Sartell Planning Major Road Projects in 2025

Sartell doesn't have any major road projects planned for 2024 but Mayor Ryan Fitzthum indicates 2025 will be a different story. He says in 2025 they are planning the westside reconstruct which is the area by the high school football field, Dezurik area, and this includes some of the oldest roads and infrastructure in the community.

The process to redevelopment the old paper mill site in Sartell continues. Fitzthum indicates there is an excitement for everyone when walking the site as they envision what the site may become. He explains the environmental study on the site continues and will for a few more months before the city council can move ahead with a plan to make the site available for sale. Fitzthum expects the site to include some parkland and walking trails but could also include retail, some housing and possibly a brewery or curling center. He says developers are interested in the site and expects this to be a long process that will take multiple years. Fitzthum says the recently opened pedestrian bridge continues to get lots of use and expects that use to only increase when the public can gain access to the east site of the river.

Sartell has been in pursuit of additional hotels and restaurants near Highway 15 and in the Healthcare hub near the community center. Fitzthum has no new developments in that progress. He says developers are interested in both locations. He says there is room to add retail at both the River Crossing and Sam's Club/Walmart properties but no news additions can be announced at this time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.