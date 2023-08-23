Some St. Cloud Road Projects Nearing Completion

St. Cloud has many road projects in progress. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON for an update. She indicates the Cooper Avenue South project to Traverse road is on schedule and should open in October. Hodel says the project still needs some work on the new sidewalks, street lighting, retaining walls, and pavement markings.

Hodel indicates Highway 301 near the correctional facility will be opening in early September. The Wilson Avenue project north of Highway 23 is coming along according to Hodel. She says that roadway will be opening Monday August 28 and school will be starting Tuesday August 29th at St. Katherine Drexel which is along that stretch of Wilson. She says the portion of Wilson Avenue north of East St. Germain Street continues to need utility work so it will take some time until that portion is complete.

Get our free mobile app

The Highway 23/Highway 10 interchange project has caused numerous closures around the area. Hodel indicates more roads around that area that are currently closed will open in early September. Those roads include Lincoln Avenue north of Highway 23, the west side of East St. Germain Street, the west side of Highway 10, and the north side of 14th Avenue Northeast. Hodel says MN-Dot is reporting the westbound portion of the Highway 23 bridge will be completely shutout Monday August 28 for 2 days.

Hodel gave an update on the West St. Germain project downtown near Jules Bistro. She says there are currently doing utility work in that area and expects that roadway to open in late September or early October. There is a project behind Lunds/Byerly's and near Catholic Charities where cones are set up. Hodel says that is not a city project and is likely an Excel project.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel it is available below.