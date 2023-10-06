Why Are There Blue Hydrants in St. Cloud?

The recently completed Cooper Avenue South project from Roosevelt Road to Traverse Road included a roadway reconstruct, curb, gutter and sidewalk. It also includes freshly painted blue fire hydrants.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel explains why these hydrants are blue...

We installed a large 24” transmission water main as part of this project, that is needed due to growth and water demand in southwest St. Cloud. There is also a 16” water main along Cooper. We painted the ones on the 24” blue, to differentiate from the hydrants on the 16. The 24” watermain will not be used for fire suppression. The primary function will be to move the water to a future water storage facility that is planned for southwest St. Cloud. ”.

