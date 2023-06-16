Best Time of Day to Water Lawn in St. Cloud

The drought in Central Minnesota has added stress to our lawns. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel indicates there are better times of day than others to water lawns. She says you don't want to be watering lawns in the middle of the day during the warmest part of the day due to evaporation. Hodel suggests watering lawns overnight when water demand is the lowest. She says they often see a spike between 4 and 5 in the morning. Hodel explains that watering between midnight and 2 a.m. could benefit the city because that time period is when they have the lowest demand. She says they are trying to keep their water tower levels high, the pressure and the volume where people want it.

The drought in Central Minnesota has worsened with portions of eastern Stearns County falling into the severe drought category. Mayor Dave Kleis says the city doesn't currently have any watering restrictions and wouldn't unless we are in the extreme drought category. Hodel also suggests home owners shouldn't be cutting their lawn too short. She says never cut over a 1/3 your grass blades down and don't cut the lawn during hot humid conditions.

Hodel says rain in St. Cloud would be great but they could also use rain north of St. Cloud. The reason for this is the rain enters the Mississippi River and it flows south to us in St. Cloud and that water helps with water levels here and is used by the city for drinking water and hydro.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel it is available below.