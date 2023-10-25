Sartell’s River Crossing Development Update

Sartell's River Crossing development is taking shape. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON and explains that Aldi Grocery Store will open within the next month and he anticipates a November opening. He says they still have 4 to 5 spots available for retail development and the city has had plenty of interest in those spots but nothing to announce at this time. Fitzthum says the city is excited about the pending Aldi opening. He doesn't expect any of 4 to 5 retail spots to be filled by a business with as large a footprint as Aldi.

Fitzthum indicates they continue to receive interest in their medical campus development along highway 15 and near the Community Center and expects both that location and River Crossing to fill out in 2024. He says neither he nor the city council has a timeline as to when those developments will be full.

Fitzthum explains he and the city council have discussed how to best encourage development in the city and are always reviewing best practices. He says the city would still like to add additional hotel and restaurants to the community but there is nothing new to report.

Sartell is down with road construction projects for 2023 and Fitzthum says not major projects are planned for 2024.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Fitzthum is is available below.