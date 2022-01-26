Sartell To Enact Plans Developed By Equity Committee Next Fall

SARTELL -- It's been a busy six months for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District's Education Equity Committee.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the group has narrowed down the top priorities and challenges facing the district and will start developing an action plan in the next few months.

Ridlehoover says he's confident some of these plans will be implemented at the start of the next school year.

There will be several things implemented at the beginning of next school year. There will be several easy items to address and others will be challenging. But what's important is the things we put in place we have a way to track our progress and that's something I asked the committee to think about at the very beginning.

Ridlehoover says they hope to present those action steps by spring so the school board and community know what measures are being taken to improve the overall student experience.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district has also started to update their strategic plan. Ridlehoover says in addition to focusing on the district's long-term future, they've also been working with staff on a list of short-term goals they hope to achieve in the next 18 months.

It's a document I've talked about with the board and showed them what I would like to accomplish by the fall. A lot of those things are around teaching, learning, and shared decision making.

Ridlehoover says as for the classroom, they are seeing steady enrollment numbers for students entering Kindergarten in the fall. He says the district has begun registration for their early childhood programming, which they continue to improve and cater to the needs of their families.

Ridlehoover says they have also posted the high school principal job opening. He says if all goes well they hope to begin interviews sometime next month, with hopes of hiring a new principal by March.

Former Albany High School Principal Tim Wege is currently serving as interim principal for the remainder of the school year after Sascha Hansen announced her resignation earlier this month.