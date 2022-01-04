Sartell High School Principal Resigns

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district says High School principal Sascha Hansen has resigned.

The district made the announcement to parents via email Monday.

District officials say Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover will be officing at the High School and will work with Assistant Principals Jason Menth and Amanda Holstrom and Activities Director Nick Peterson to support staff and students until an interim principal is in place.

A formal search for a new high school principal will take place later this winter.

Hansen was in her second year as principal. Before becoming principal Hansen served as an Assistant Principal at Sartell High School for three years and was a physical education and health teacher at both the high school and middle school.