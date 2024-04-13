Sartell High School Student Council Picked For National Award
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen High School Student Council has been recognized for its exemplary record of leadership. The student council has been selected as a 2024 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils.
Advisor Karrie Fredrickson says she is proud of the students for all their hard work and leadership in continuing traditions like Funfest, and starting new programs she is sure will become Sabre traditions in the future.
A student council must meet various criteria, in addition to basic requirements, and demonstrate successful sponsorship, participation, and leadership in school and community activities to be selected for the award.
