Lights, Bleachers to be Added to Sartell Athletic Complex

SARTELL -- Lights and bleachers will be added to the athletic complex at the Sartell high school.

Assistant Superintendent Kay Nelson says the school board has approved spending up to $1 million for the multi-purpose performance field which will be used for sports like football and soccer.

Nelson says this is just the next step in the long-term goal of creating a new stadium. Added amenities like a press box and concession stand won't come until later.

Nelson says in the meantime the football team will continue to play their home games this fall at their current field next to the intermediate school.

