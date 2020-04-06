Sartell School Board Selects New High School Principal

SARTELL -- There will be a new principal leading Sartell-St. Stephen High School next school year.

Sascha Hansen has been selected to replace Brenda Steve who is retiring after this year.

Hansen served as an Assistant Principal at Sartell High School for the past three years and previously served as a physical education and health teacher at both the high school and middle school.

She says it's an honor to be selected and is excited to lead in a new capacity.

I have loved my time teaching and serving as an assistant principal in this school district and can't think of a better place to be.

Before coming to Sartell, Hansen worked in the St. Cloud School District as a Tech High School Varsity Girls Basketball coach and as a Target Services Coordinator for Talahi Elementary School.

Steve served 32 years in the district as high school principal, curriculum director and Sartell High School science teacher.

