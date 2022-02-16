Sartell Students Collecting Gently Used Dresses For Prom

SARTELL -- A group of Sartell-St. Stephen high school students are looking to make prom more affordable for their peers.

Members of the prom committee are collecting gently used prom dresses and cash donations for tuxedo rentals to help eliminate the financial barriers for students who want to attend.

Senior Allie Engle says they were surprised when were asking for cheaper options for prom night, so the group started brainstorming some alternatives to make the event more affordable.

Overall, we are just trying to make this a more affordable experience and make sure everyone has the ability to come as we haven't really had a normal prom in the last couple of years.

Dress donations are being accepted through February 28th at multiple locations including the high school, Second Street Coffeehouse, Sartell Vibe and the Community Center.

Senior Makenna Privratsky says even if it's not your traditional prom dress, as long as it's appropriate they will find a place for it.

Even if it isn't a prom dress, or even if it doesn't get used this year, we can always put the dresses toward other things and events for next year.

If you don't have a dress to donate but would still like to help out, cash donations will be accepted online. Senior Hailey Eibes says they will use the donations to help pay for tuxedo rentals.

Typically there is no shortage of prom dresses out there, however renting a tux can be difficult as supplies and sizes are limited. We just wanted to make sure we had the ability for anyone who wants to go to prom can do so.

Cash donations can be made online, while dresses can be dropped off at the high school, Sartell Vibe, Second Street Coffeehouse and the community center.

The school had their first, of hopefully many, dresses dropped off Tuesday. Sartell's prom is scheduled for May 21st.