Sartell High School Student Council Gets National Recognition

SARTELL -- The Sartell High School Student Council has earned national recognition.

The group has been awarded the 2021 National Gold Council of Excellence by National Student Council.

National Student Council provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members.

Student Council Advisor Karrie Fredrickson says this is a great honor for the students.

I am so proud of the work the students have continued to do despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought; they have never stopped working. They focused this year on engaging our students to feel connected and our staff to know we appreciate them. They have been creative in finding new ways to give and serve our community and grow in their leadership skills.

Requirements for the award, include a student council meeting a variety of criteria such as a written constitution, regular meetings, demonstrate a high level of leadership, and successful sponsorship and participation in activities and service to the school and community.