Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice Referendum Results

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Voters in the Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen School districts went to the polls to vote on two ballot questions Tuesday.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice voters approved both questions on their ballot. The first question for a $37.2 million new Early Childhood Center passed with 1,815 yes votes and 1,266 no votes.

The second question to build a new $17.7 million outdoor activity complex passed with 1,661 yes votes and 1,416 no votes.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says

“This result is a testament to our communities’ commitment to the success of our students and schools,” “With this approved bond funding, we now have the opportunity to address the growing demand for early learning programming and move forward with phase two of the high school plan, which includes an outdoor activity complex. Both projects will serve as a lasting legacy, benefiting our community for generations to come.”

Construction is set to begin in May 2026, with an anticipated completion date and opening in the Fall of 2027.

The Sartell-St. Stephen voters approved the first question on their ballot. The question asked for just over $21.9 million for upgrades to Riverview Intermediate School That passed with 1,663 yes votes and 1,149 no votes.

The second question asking for nearly $8.5 million for improvements to the athletic fields failed with 1,709 no votes and 1,099 yes votes.

Superintendent Michael Rivard shared,



“We are grateful for our Sartell-St. Stephen community supporting the project for Riverview Intermediate School, the original high school for this school district. We have heard from the community regarding the second question and will work on options for the future.”

