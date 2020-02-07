Sartell Splash Pad Design, Water Features Seeks Council Approval

SARTELL -- The new water feature for Watab Park in Sartell could pass it's final hurdle Monday.

During the city council meeting, the council will look to approve the final designs, play features and total cost for a new splash pad.

Late last year, the council asked residents to vote on the designs, water features for the amenity that will replace the wading pool.

Plans for the splash pad include 19 water features for adults, teens and toddlers, such as a water dome, flower, and directional jets.

Final costs for the project total roughly $173,000, which is under the $175,000 budget.

If approved work on the splash pad is expected to take place sometime this year.

The splash pad is just one of several upgrades being done to Watab Park made possible through a grant from the DNR. Additional improvements include new playground equipment, restroom facility, and resurfacing of tennis courts into one tennis, one pickleball, and one half court basketball court.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *